Fraser-Pryce, Thompson light up Jamaica nationals

Saturday June 22 2019

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning the final of the women's 100 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning the final of the women's 100 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the "Bird's Nest" National Stadium in Beijing on August 24, 2015. PHOTO | WANG ZHAO |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
KINGSTON, JAMAICA

Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lit up the Jamaican National Championships on Friday as they tied for first place in the women's 100m final with a time of 10.73 seconds.

The sprint event lived up expectations as the women, who combine for eight World Championships and Olympic individual gold medals, put on a show crossing the line together with Briana Williams in third in 10.94 seconds.

Williams, who turned 17 in March, dipped under the 11.00 seconds barrier for the first time with a new national junior record.

An emotional Thompson said afterwards she was grateful to be able to rebound after a tough 2018 when she battled a series of injuries.

BLAKE ON FIRE

Yohan Blake won the men's 100m in a season's best 9.96 seconds holding off the challenge of Tyquendo Tracey (10.00 seconds). Rasheed Dwyer equalled his personal best of 10.10 to place third.

Rushell Clayton scored a massive upset, winning the women's 400m hurdles in a career best time of 54.73 seconds.

Clayton, who led the qualifying from Thursday, took over the lead after the seventh hurdle and held her poise to beat a strong field that saw Shiann Salmon taking second in 55.39 seconds.

Commonwealth Games champion and the pre-championship favourite Janieve Russell was fourth in 55.57 seconds.

World Championships finalist Kemar Mowatt, a former NCAA champion at Arkansas, won his first national title when he clocked 48.70 seconds to win the men's 400m hurdles, holding off and improving Romel Lewis.

Christine Day ran a season's best 51.47 seconds to lead the qualifiers for the semi-finals of the women's 400m.

Tissanna Hickling, who had achieved the qualifying mark for the IAAF world Championships earlier this year, won the women's long jump with a 6.78m leap.

Three US collegians took the top places in the women's discs throw with Shadae Lawrence winning with a toss of 61.41m.

Shanice Love of Florida State was second with 59.05m and Samantha Hall of University of Texas El Paso third with 57.27m.

