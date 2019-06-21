Top dogs advance to Jamaican track semis

By AFP

KINGSTON, JAMAICA

Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson easily qualified for the semi-finals of the 100 metres at the Jamaica National Championships at National Stadium on Thursday.

The four day championships will be used to select the Jamaican team for the Doha World Championships later this year.

The women, who are ranked second and third in the world, easily won their preliminary round races as well as top junior Briana Williams.

Fraser-Pryce cruised to a 11.08 seconds time, beating the veteran Gayon Evans to the line while Thompson won her race by clocking 11.31 to beat Schillonie Calvert-Powell who finished in 11.39.

Seventeen-year old Williams, who is seeking to make her first senior team, got off to her usual bullet start to win her heat in 11.20 seconds ahead of Natasha Morrison.

The men's qualifying saw a blend of up and coming youngsters with a sprinkling of veterans as Waseem Williams, a finalist in the NCAA 100m, and 200m specialist Rasheed Dwyer lead the men's qualifiers with 10.17 seconds. They were followed by former IAAF World Champion Yohan Blake in 10.19 seconds and Julian Forte in 10.20.

Former World Record holder Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter and Kemar Bailey-Cole, members of the old guard also advanced to the semi-finals.

Clive Pullen, who is yet to get the qualifying mark for the World Championships, won the men's triple jump with a wind-aided 17.02m.