alexa French prosecutors want ex-athletics boss to stand trial - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

French prosecutors want ex-athletics boss to stand trial

Monday May 20 2019

Former IAAF president Lamine Diack during press conference in Jordan. PHOTO | FILE |

Former IAAF president Lamine Diack during press conference in Jordan. PHOTO | FILE |  AFP

In Summary

  • The investigating judge has recommended that Diack, who was president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015, be tried for corruption and money laundering.
  • The prosecutors want five other people, including Diack's son Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant to the IAAF, to stand trial.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS

French prosecutors have recommended that the former head of athletics' governing body IAAF, Lamine Diack, and his son stand trial for allegedly delaying doping sanctions against Russia in return for payment, sources told AFP Monday.

Prosecutors have recommended that Diack, who was president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015, be tried for corruption and money laundering.

The prosecutors want five other people, including Diack's son Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant to the IAAF, to stand trial.

Advertisement