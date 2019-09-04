alexa Gathimba eyes podium finish in Doha - Daily Nation
Gathimba eyes podium finish in Doha

Wednesday September 4 2019

Samuel Gathimba, the African Games 20 kilometre walking race champion, is welcomed by his family at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when Team Kenya returned from African Games on September 3, 2019. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Samuel Gathimba, the African Games 20 kilometre walking race champion, is welcomed by his family at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when Team Kenya returned from African Games on September 3, 2019. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

GEOFFREY ANENE
By GEOFFREY ANENE
African Games 20 kilometres walking race champion Samuel Gathimba is eyeing a medal at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Gathimba won his first African Games title last month in Rabat, Morocco in one hour, 22 minutes and 48 seconds. He finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Yohanis Algaw, while South African Wayne Snyman settled for bronze in 1:23:38.

Reflecting on his performance at the African Games in Morocco, Gathimba - who will celebrate his 32nd birthday on October 26 - said he feels stronger than ever.

“The race was okay despite the hot weather. I led from the front and waited until the last two kilometres to break away from my closest challenger. I’m not about to retire. In fact, I’m getting better with age. I’m expecting a medal in Doha,” Gathimba told Nation Sport on Tuesday when the athletics jetted back into the country.

Gathimba made his debut at the World Championships in 2017 in London where he finished 30th in 1:22:52. Kenya’s Simon Wachira, who was fourth in Rabat in 1:24:40, didn't complete the race in London.

At the just concluded African Games, Kenya swept the first two places in women’s category through Emily Ngii (1:34:41) and Grace Wanjiru who was defending her crown (1:34:57). Ethiopia’s Yehualeye Beletew finished third (1:35:21).

