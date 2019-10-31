'Man of All Surfaces' Kamworor dares to dream again in New York

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor is heading to New York City Marathon where he is eyeing a comeback on Sunday in the United States of America.

The athlete, who is also the World Half Marathon record holder, managed third position in last year’s NYC Marathon in a race won by Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa. Another Ethiopian Shura Kitata was second.

Kamworor told Nation Sport that he has done adequate training and he is expecting a good race on Sunday. He wants to win back the title he won in 2017.

“I have had an injury-free training. Despite a lot of rains, we managed to finish the programme,” said the athlete, who has been nicknamed ‘the man of all surfaces’.

World Half Marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor (left), Augustine Choge (third left) and other athletes jog outside Global Sports Communication in Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, as they left for a training session on October 28, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP

BROKE WORLD RECORD

Related Stories Evergreen Keitany craves for fifth NYC title

Advertisement

Kamworor also said that he gauged his performance when he participated in the Copenhagen Half Marathon where he broke the world record after timing 58:01.

“I was using the Copenhagen race in September as part of my training and I was happy to have broken the world record. When I came back, I went on to finish my training programme. I’m ready to tackle my competitors on Sunday,” said Kamworor.

The athlete shelved his track ambitions, skipping the World Athletics Championships held in Doha, Qatar, early this month to concentrate on the big race. NYC is the last in the major marathons series this year.

“Winning in 2017 was the sweetest thing that happened to me and this year I decided to concentrate on my training for the marathon despite winning in the national trials. New York has been my best and I will be very happy to compete again in the race though it will be tough,” he said.

Kamworor said that he is looking up to his mentor, marathon World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who has always inspired him to do better in the races he participates in.

“Kipchoge has always inspired me because we train together. He has always encouraged me to do my best so that I can become one of the best athletes. That is what I’m doing,” said the athlete, who trains under the Global Sports Communications stable.

UNDECIDED

Concerning the Olympics Games, Kamworor is not sure if he will represent the country in the 10,000m race or the marathon.

He started the season with a bronze medal at the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark in the 10km race behind Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo who bagged gold and silver respectively.

Later in May, Kamworor broke the course record in the Grand Prix de Berne 10 miles in Switzerland.

Last month, he lined up for Copenhagen Half Marathon race in Denmark where he ran the fastest time over the distance. He broke the record previously held by Abraham Kiptum of 58:18. Kiptum has since been suspended over a doping violation.

Kamworor will be competing against the defending champion, Desisa, who clocked 2:04:45 to win the race, and Kitata (2:04:49) among other athletes.

In the women’s race Kenya will be represented by the defending champion Mary Keitany, former World Half Marathon silver medallist Mary Ngugi, Nancy Kiprop and world half marathon record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei, who will be making her debut.

KAMWOROR'S BIO

Country: Kenya

Age: 26

Date of Birth: November 22, 1992

Residence: Kapchorwa District, Kenya

Personal Best: 2:06:12, Berlin, Germany, 2012

New York City Marathon History: 2018: 3rd, 2:06:26; 2017: 1st, 2:10:53; 2015: 2nd, 2:10:48

Geoffrey Kamworor claimed his first marathon victory in 2017 when he held off compatriot Wilson Kipsang down the final stretch in Central Park to win the TCS New York City Marathon.