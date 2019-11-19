alexa Geoffrey Kamworor's record ratified - Daily Nation
Geoffrey Kamworor's record ratified

Tuesday November 19 2019

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor cuts the tape to win the Copenhagen Half Marathon in a new World Record of 57 minutes and 59 seconds on September 15, 2019 in Denmark. PHOTO | COURTESY |

In Summary

  • “It is very emotional for me to set this record,” said Kamworor, who also won back-to-back world cross country titles in 2015 and 2017.
  • “And doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title, adds something to it.”
AYUMBA AYODI
AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author
WORLD ATHLETICS
WORLD ATHLETICS
More by this Author

Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor's World Half Marathon record of 58 minutes and 01 seconds has been ratified.

In a sensational run, Kamworor chopped 22 seconds from the previous record at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on September 15, coming tantalisingly close to breaking the event's 58-minute barrier.

The eight-year previous record of 58:23 was held by Zersenay Tadese from Eritrea, a time he set on March 21, 2010 in Lisbon, Portugal

It was an apt setting for the 26-year-old Kenyan who won the first of his three successive world half marathon titles in the streets of the Danish capital in 2014.

Covering the first five kilometres in 13:53, just outside world record pace, Kamworor upped the tempo to reach 10 kilometres in 27:34, four seconds inside his stated target.

He was in front alone by the 11-kilometre mark, but didn't slow. He reached 15 kilometres in 41:05, the fastest time ever recorded for that distance and a stunning 11 seconds inside sub-58 minute pace.

His pace dropped over the waning stages but he still reached 20 kilometres in 55:00, another world best. He was just a few metres from the finish line as the clock moved to 58 minutes before stopping at 58:01.

“It is very emotional for me to set this record,” said Kamworor, who also won back-to-back world cross country titles in 2015 and 2017.

“And doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title, adds something to it.”

