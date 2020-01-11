alexa Peerless Kamworor retains Police X-Country title - Daily Nation
Peerless Kamworor retains Police X-Country title

Saturday January 11 2020

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the men's 10km race during the Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships at Ngong Race Course on January 11, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the men's 10km race during the Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships at Ngong Race Course on January 11, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Kamworor, from Western, once again tore the field to shreds winning in 30 minutes and 04.32 seconds.
  • Presidential Escort Unit's Josphat Boit came in 10 seconds later in second place in 30:14.94 as upcoming athlete Hosea Kimosop from General Service Unit clocked 30:25.61 for third.
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
AYUMBA AYODI

Two times World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor on Saturday won his seventh Kenya Police Services Cross Country title at the Ngong Racecourse.

Kamworor, from Western, once again tore the field to shreds winning in 30 minutes and 04.32 seconds.

Presidential Escort Unit's Josphat Boit came in 10 seconds later in second place in 30:14.94 as upcoming athlete Hosea Kimosop from General Service Unit clocked 30:25.61 for third.

Seasoned long distance runner Emmanuel Bett clocked 30:45.50 for fourth place as former national Cross Country champion Philemon Rono romped home fifth in 30:50.40.

