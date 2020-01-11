Peerless Kamworor retains Police X-Country title
Saturday January 11 2020
Two times World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor on Saturday won his seventh Kenya Police Services Cross Country title at the Ngong Racecourse.
Kamworor, from Western, once again tore the field to shreds winning in 30 minutes and 04.32 seconds.
Presidential Escort Unit's Josphat Boit came in 10 seconds later in second place in 30:14.94 as upcoming athlete Hosea Kimosop from General Service Unit clocked 30:25.61 for third.
Seasoned long distance runner Emmanuel Bett clocked 30:45.50 for fourth place as former national Cross Country champion Philemon Rono romped home fifth in 30:50.40.