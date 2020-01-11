Peerless Kamworor retains Police X-Country title

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Two times World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor on Saturday won his seventh Kenya Police Services Cross Country title at the Ngong Racecourse.

Kamworor, from Western, once again tore the field to shreds winning in 30 minutes and 04.32 seconds.

Presidential Escort Unit's Josphat Boit came in 10 seconds later in second place in 30:14.94 as upcoming athlete Hosea Kimosop from General Service Unit clocked 30:25.61 for third.