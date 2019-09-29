Champ Kirui’s appeal for neglected Keringet stadium

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

If there is one sports facility that Nakuru County government needs to fast-track its construction without dilly-dallying, it is the proposed Keringet Athletic training camp.

Keringet, which is probably the most ideal training altitude in Kenya, as it is more than 3,000 feet above sea level, is home to the reigning world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui and Faith Chepng’etich the current Olympic and World champion in the 1,500m women’s race.

The reigning World marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui

Both are in the Kenya team featuring in the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Other world beaters who started their trade at neglected Keringet training field include World junior champion Josephat Bett, 3000M steeplechase champion Amos Kirui, Isaiah Kiplangat (10,000m), Nicholas Kosimbei, John Langat, Emmanuel Bett, Elizabeth Jebitok, Beatrice Mutai, Jackline Chepngeno among others.

The 20 acres of land at Keringet stadium are in bad shape and nobody knows it better that Kirui who has given the field a wide berth due to its poor running track.

“I am now training along the tarmac competing for space with smoking vehicles and putting my life in danger yet I am supposed to go and defend my World Marathon title in Doha,” said Kirui on Saturday.

Kirui will defend his title on October 6 and is set to jet out of the county on Wednesday. He added: “I have injured my tendon while training on the tarmac simply because the county government has taken long to construct the field to international standards and I hope this time around they will be serious and allocate money.”

Athletes from Global training camp in Keringet

He said he suffered the injury some three weeks ago while training along the tarmac. Most of the athletes have been forced to travel to Eldoret to train while others are forced to travel to Nyahururu as lack of facilities persist.

He said many of his training partners have suffered multiple injuries while training along the Molo-Olenguruone road as the past and current regimes take time to construct the athletics camp complex.

GRAZING FIELD

Kirui said that the field does not qualify to be classified as a training field for athletics.

“Today I was supposed to be in the field training for Doha, but the track that we made using our own money is full of mud and it is impossible to train,” said Kirui. The field has been reduced to a grazing field and has no water connection, shades or toilets.

The proposed Keringet Athletics Sports Complex grounds

“Even as the county government promises to construct the athletics camp complex, it should show its seriousness by constructing the toilets because it is shameful for athletes to train and later relieve themselves in maize plantation which is unhygienic,” said Kirui, a former Boston Marathon champion.

One of the resident, Ezekiel Terer, said that lack of toilets at the training field was one of a major challenges the athletes were facing. “The county government has shown good will to put up the modern sporting complex but it should show its commitment by putting up temporary toilets for athletes training at the grounds,” said Terer.

WASTING AWAY

A youth representative in the area, Kennedy Korir, said that many talents were going to waste in the region as the county government drags its feet on the construction of the complex.

The field, which was purchased by the devolved unit at a cost of Sh14 million, will change the athletics landscape in the region which is regarded as the granary of upcoming youth and junior champions.

The one kilometre road leading to the proposed stadium has been upgraded with murram half way and terminates at Ndabit Primary School while the other half has not been upgraded after the contractor was not paid his full dues.

It is impassable during the current rainy season and many athletes are no longer using their vehicles for fear of being stuck in the mud for long hours in the area. The field is not fenced although the devolved unit has erected beacons to indicate that it has finalised the procurement of the land.

County sports minister Lucy Kariuki confirmed that Sh50 million has been set aside for the construction of the complex.