Global races planned for May might survive axe

NEW YORK

While nearly all running events originally scheduled for mid-March through to the end of April have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, race organisers are more optimistic about competitions in May.

According to research carried out by Race Results Weekly, only about 14 percent of road races scheduled for May have been cancelled or postponed.

May has five weekends, and Race Results Weekly looked at a representative sample of 108 prominent road races and race festivals in 27 countries.

CANCELLED OUTRIGHT

As of Tuesday, only five of these events had been cancelled outright: the 20-kilometre de Lausanne and Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, Half-Marathon & 5-K (May 3); Gutenberg-Marathon Mainz (May 10); Göteborgsvarvet (May 16); and Runaway Noosa Marathon and Half-Marathon (May 23).

Another 13 events had been postponed until later in the year, and seven of those already had firm dates in place and were selling entries.

The biggest were the Lilac Bloomsday Run 12km in Spokane, Washington (about 35,000 finishers in 2019), which moved from May 3 to September 20, and the Tribuna FM 10km in Santos, Brazil, which moved from May 17 to November 15.

Of the remaining 90 events that Race Results Weekly surveyed, seven have suspended their registration processes.

These included big events like the ASICS Austrian Women’s Run, scheduled for May 17 in Vienna (about 24,000 finishers in 2019), and the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, scheduled for May 23 and 24 (also about 24,000 finishers in 2019).

NON-ESSENTIAL GATHERINGS

Elsewhere, organisers of Brussels 20km (41st edition on May 31) will decide by end of March whether they will be able to stage the race.

In Australia, Athletics Australia has suspended all cross country, track and road events until May 1 at the earliest.

National recommendations are that non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people outdoors and 100 people indoors should not proceed.

In Nashville, Tennessee, USA, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon, originally scheduled for April 25 and 26, have been postponed.