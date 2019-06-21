Gloria Mulei shatters own national record at Kasarani

By AYUMBA AYODI

There were thrills galore at the ongoing African Games trials at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani when national champion Gloria Mulei shattered her own national record in triple jump as Irene Kamais and Emily Ngii stunned favourites to establish a new order in the women’s 10,000m and 20km race walk.

Mulei, 18, tore apart the runway at Kasarani when she scaled 13.05 metres, breaking her own national record of 12.97m set last year when she won the national title.

Gloria Mulei competes in the triple jump event during the Athletics Kenya African Games Trials on June 21, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The distance by Mulei was enough to see her beat the standard mark of 13m to qualify for the African Games slated from August 23 to September 3 in Casablanca, Morocco.

“I have really worked hard to improve on my jumps since the nationals. I have also reduced my speed on the runaway from 29.50 to 27.50 to gain the right stability and pace,” she said.

Mulei added that she is determined to finish in the medal bracket at the African Games, which will be her maiden major international trip at senior level.

The record setter edged out Petronilla Maombe from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to second place in 12.61m with Ivyne Jepkemoi of Kenya Prisons third in 12.41m. Maombe and Jepkemoi fell short in their quest to qualify for the African Games.

WANJIKU STUNNED

KDF’s Ngii finally got her act together, shedding the second fiddle tag to stun teammate and African Games champion Grace Wanjiru in the race walk.

Ngii clocked one hour, 38 minutes and 43 seconds to end Wanjiru's 12-year dominance in the race walk in the country. Wanjiru who, has been undefeated since 2006 timed 1:39.31.

Ngii and Wanjiru, who is also the six-time Africa champion, all qualified for the African Games.

Kamais, representing KDF, crushed a fine field that included Africa Games champion Alice Aprot (Prisons) and experienced Sandra Chebet (South Rift) to reign supreme in the women’s 10,000m in 32 minutes, 23.11 seconds.

Kamais beat the 18-year-old Monica Chirchir of Kenya Police to second place in 32 minutes, 28.32 seconds as they claimed the two automatic places in Team Kenya for the African Games.

Chebet finished fifth in 32 minutes, 38.36 seconds while Aprot was eighth in 32 minutes, 45.35 seconds.

“I am glad to make Team Kenya for the first time after my attempt for the World Cross Country in March failed,” said Kamais, who was second during the KDF Cross Country Championships.

National hammer throw champion, Kenya Police’s Rose Rakamba threw her way to the African Games with a winning distance of 53.52 metres. Lucy Omondi, who finished second in 51.53m, also sealed her place in the team.

National javelin champion Damacline Nyakeruri, also of Kenya Police, sailed through to the Morocco Games with a winning throw of 48.82 metres. She was the only qualifier to beat the 48.5m mark.

Police’s Isaac Kirwa in 16.18, KDF’s Elijah Kimitei with 16.10 and Kiplagat Ruto in 16.07 claimed the podium places in the men’s triple jump to qualify for the African Games.

National 100m champion Mark Otieno stormed to victory in the men’s event in 10.40 seconds to qualify for the Africa Games, beating the standard time of 10.44.

FAILED TO HIT QUALIFYING MARK

Ferdinand Omanyala clocked 10.60 for second place while Hesbon Ochieng timed 10.62 for third but the duo did not qualify for the continental showpiece having failed to attain the qualifying mark.

African Games 100m silver medallist Eunice Kadogo won the women’s 100m in 11.98 seconds but failed to attain the qualifying time.

Meanwhile, the 2007 world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei will highlight the women’s race Saturday.

It will be the first time the 2008 Olympic 800m silver medallist is competing since the 2015 World Championships.

The 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and former world under-20 champion Rosefline Chepng’etich are the stars to watch out for in the women’s event while Benjamin Kigen will be the main focus in the men’s final.