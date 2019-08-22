alexa Golden debut! Wambui clinches national 800m title - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Golden debut! Wambui clinches national 800m title

Thursday August 22 2019

Jackline Wambui talks to journalists after winning the Athletics Kenya Nationals Athletics Championship women's 800 metres race final at Nyayo National Stadium on August 22, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Jackline Wambui talks to journalists after winning the Athletics Kenya Nationals Athletics Championship women's 800 metres race final at Nyayo National Stadium on August 22, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Kenya Prisons' Wambui clocked 2:00.1 to finish ahead of defending champion Emily Cherotich from Kenya Police
  • The 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum was placed fourth in 2:03.20
  • Cheruiyot is now focused on defending his Diamond League title on September 6 in Brussels, Belgium
Advertisement
 
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

The 2018 World Under-18 champion Jackline Wambui joined senior ranks in style, winning the National women's 800m crown as World 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot clinched the men's title on Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya Prisons' Wambui, who is eyeing a spot in the World Championships in Doha, clocked 2:00.1 to finish ahead of defending champion Emily Cherotich from Kenya Police.

Cherotich eased home in second place clocking 2:01.03 as Kenya Defence Forces' Jacinter Mawia clocked 2:02.10 for third. The 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum was placed fourth in 2:03.20.

"My dream is to make it to Doha but I have to attain the qualifying time somewhere in Europe before the national trials," said Wambui.

Kenya Prisons' Cheruiyot, who is also the Commonwealth and Africa 1,500m silver medallist, crossed the line in personal best 1:43.11 to win the 800m race this time around, having clinched the National 1,500m title last year. Training partner and World 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi had earlier won the 1,500m title.

Defending National 800m champion Jonathan Kitilit from Kenya Defence Forces had to play second fiddle this time around in 1:44.50 while Cornelius Tuwei timed 1:45.30 for third place.

Also Read

Cheruiyot is now focused on defending his Diamond League title on September 6 in Brussels, Belgium before the national trials for World Championships on September 10-11 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Advertisement