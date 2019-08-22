Golden debut! Wambui clinches national 800m title

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The 2018 World Under-18 champion Jackline Wambui joined senior ranks in style, winning the National women's 800m crown as World 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot clinched the men's title on Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya Prisons' Wambui, who is eyeing a spot in the World Championships in Doha, clocked 2:00.1 to finish ahead of defending champion Emily Cherotich from Kenya Police.

Cherotich eased home in second place clocking 2:01.03 as Kenya Defence Forces' Jacinter Mawia clocked 2:02.10 for third. The 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum was placed fourth in 2:03.20.

"My dream is to make it to Doha but I have to attain the qualifying time somewhere in Europe before the national trials," said Wambui.

Kenya Prisons' Cheruiyot, who is also the Commonwealth and Africa 1,500m silver medallist, crossed the line in personal best 1:43.11 to win the 800m race this time around, having clinched the National 1,500m title last year. Training partner and World 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi had earlier won the 1,500m title.

Defending National 800m champion Jonathan Kitilit from Kenya Defence Forces had to play second fiddle this time around in 1:44.50 while Cornelius Tuwei timed 1:45.30 for third place.