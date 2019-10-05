Golden-girl Hellen Obiri retains 5000m title in Doha

By AFP

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Kenya's Hellen Obiri retained her 5000m World title in a stunning fashion, leading from gun-to-tape to win in a Championships Record time of 14:26.72 in Doha on Saturday.

Margaret Chelimo also of Kenya took silver in a personal best of 14:27.49 in the exciting race at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri wins the Women's 5000m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 5, 2019.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrates winning the Women's 5000m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 5, 2019. PHOTO | MUSTAFA ABUMUNES | AFP

Kenya's Hellen Obiri (left) celebrates winning with second placed Kenya's Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi after the Women's 5000m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 5, 2019. PHOTO | ANTONIN THUILLIER | AFP

Second placed Kenya's Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (left) celebrates with winner Kenya's Hellen Obiri after the Women's 5000m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 5, 2019. PHOTO | GIUSSEPPE CACACE | AFP

Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen, part of the Nike-backed Oregon Project whose head coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years earlier in the week, took bronze in 14min 28.43sec.

Obiri had shared the early pace setting with British runner Eilish McColgan.

With eight laps to go Obiri stepped up the pace and McColgan dropped back - Ethiopia's Teshay Gemechu on her shoulder and Klosterhalfen third.

They were part of a six runner group who, with six laps to the finish, had dropped the rest of the field.

ETHIOPIANS DROPPED

Gemechu dropped away to the back of the sextet leaving Klosterhalfen in second spot followed by two Kenyans.

The six stuck together as the race approached the business end of the event.

As they heard the bell it was the German against three Kenyans.

Obiri broke and upped the pace but Klosterhalfen stuck to her task and for a moment threatened to spring a shock.