Haile Gebrselassie backs Kipchoge to break sub-2 barrier

Ethiopian long distance running legend Haile Gebrselassie on Friday backed Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge to go below two hours in his INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on Saturday.

Gebrselassie, the former world marathon record holder and two-time Olympic 10,000m champion, won the Berlin Marathon four times consecutively.

Kipchoge holds the men's marathon world record with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in Berlin on September 16, 2018.

The 34-year-old Kenyan will attempt in Vienna in a huge park where the path has been specially prepared for this event to become the first athlete to run the distance below two hours. Two years ago he tried, and failed by 26 seconds, at Monza, Italy.

"All my well wishes for our legend @EliudKipchoge. Good luck! 1:58.57." tweeted Gebrselassie accompanied by a video where he is firing up Kipchoge to beat the barrier.

"Hi my friend Kipchoge, I know you are in Vienna for the sub-2 hours. Believe me, you can do it. Go! Go! Go! Good luck," Gebrselassie says in the video.