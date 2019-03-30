By AYUMBA AYODI

Hellen Obiri on Saturday handed Kenya its seventh consecutive women's 10km title in the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Obiri, who was making her debut at the World Cross Country, became the first athlete to win the World Indoor (3,000), World Championships (5,000m) and World Cross (10km) titles.

Obiri won the World Indoor 3,000m title in 2012 before winning the World 5,000m in 2017 London.

A patient and resilient Obiri, who led from the start to finish, waited patiently against the larking Ethiopians Dera Dida and Gidey Letesenbet before surging ahead in the last kilometre to win in 36 minutes and seconds.

The battle was left between Obiri and Dida when Gidey wilted as the Kenyan, who is also the Commonwealth 5,000m champion, scaled the last hill with Dida breathing down her neck.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri (centre) leads during the senior women 10km race in the the 2019 World Cross Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on March 30, 2019. PHOTO | IAAF |

However, Obiri would step on her gas pedal after the last climb with Dida chasing in vain. Dida would claim silver 36:16 with Gidey, who had won the junior titles in 2015 Quiyang, China and 2017 Kampala, Uganda romping home third for bronze in 36:24.

"This is the only medal I didn't have and I am happy to claim it in style," said Obiri. "I led from the start but I was not in a hurry considering the tough course. I wanted to break midway but I couldn't shake off my rivals. I knew the Ethiopians were tough on the hills hence I kept them close until the last hill before I broke."