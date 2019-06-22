World 4x400m mixed Relay bronze medallist Hellen Syombua on Saturday shattered the Kenya's 400m record during the African Games trials at Kasarani.

Syombua led from gun to tape to win the 400m race in 51.09, erasing the previous record of 51.18 set by Maximilla Imali during the 2017 National Championships.

Syombua was able to improve her personal best of 51.72 set during the World Relay trials on April 13 this year in Iten.

Syombua is the only Kenyan woman to have qualified for the 2019 Doha World Championships set for September 28 to October 6, having beaten the standard qualification time of 52.80.

MORAA SECOND

Syombua edged out Africa Under-20 400m champion Mary Moraa to second place in 52.16 as Linda Kageha settled third in 57.14 to all beat the African Games qualifying time of 54.6.

"It's such a great feeling and I thank God for the achievement," said Syombua. "I want to be in good shape going into the African Games and World Championships. I want to get a medal at African Games and reach the final in Doha."

The 800m specialist Emmanuel Korir stormed to victory in men's 400m in 44.55, leading Joseph Pogishio (45.89) and Raymond Kibet (46.04) in qualifying for the Games.