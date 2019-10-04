Homeboy Barshim delivers gold for Qatar in high jump
Friday October 4 2019
DOHA
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim sent the crowd wild on Friday winning the men's high jump title at the World Athletics Championships.
The 28-year-old - who had got himself out of trouble by succeeding on his third and final attempt at 2.33 metres - took gold with a jump of 2.37 metres.
The minor medals went to two athletes competing under the Authorised Neutral Athlete banner.
Mikhail Akimenko took silver on countback with 2.35m and Ilya Ivanyuk won the bronze with 2.35m.