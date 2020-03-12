How much will Kasarani Stadium facelift cost taxpayers?

Close to 30 countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, Austria and France have confirmed participation in the World Under-20 event

By AYUMBA AYODI

The government has set aside Sh322 million for renovations at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani ahead of the World Athletics Continental Tour and World Under-20 Championships.

At the same time, Sports Kenya will close down the 60,000 seater arena from March 16 to allow for the renovations to start in earnest.

The inaugural World Continental Tour is slated for May 2 while the World Under-20 Championships are due July 7 to 12.

Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti announced at a press conference at Kasarani on Wednesday that the warm up track, training fields and main arena will be closed to the public.

However, Muteti, who was accompanied by Sports Kenya director general, Pius Metto, said that the Stadion Hotel, Indoor Arena and Aquatics Centre will remain open and available to the public.

Muteti said sportsmen and women hoping to train at their facilities will now relocate to the Nyayo National Stadium that will be ready within a week among other alternative venues.

“Contractors will move to the site from Monday next week and we have brought in Mondo, who laid the running tracks at the warm up area and the main stadium to point out areas that needs to be refurbished,” said Metto.

Metto said the javelin and hammer areas at the training fields will get a major boost with the Stadium Police Stations being relocated elsewhere to create room for ablution facilities.

Close to 30 countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, Austria and France have confirmed participation in the World Under-20 event.