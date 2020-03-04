By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Former world 3,000m steeplechase record holder Kenyan-both Ruth Jebet of Bahrain has been handed a four-year ban starting February 4, 2018.

Jebet, the 2016 Rio Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion, will now serve the ban officially after she lost her appeal case at the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal.

Jebet, 23, had been provisionally suspended in February 2018 for testing positive for banned Erythropoietin (Epo) from urine samples taken in out-of-competition tests on December 1, 2017 in Kapsabet.

Jebet, in her appeal, indicated that she wanted the ineligibility imposed for her admitted anti-doping rules violation reduced to two years in lieu of the mandatory four years of which the Athletes Integrity Unit wanted.

Jebet had cited her prompt admission and that she didn’t take Epo intentionally, blaming her handlers for her predicament. Jebet said she had been given some tablets and injection by Nicholas Togom for therapeutic use claiming that the medication was good for regeneration.

“For sure you found this substance in my urine and I am responsible of my body but never had I taken this substance intentionally,” said Jebet in a section of her defence.