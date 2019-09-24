By AYUMBA AYODI

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has declined Kenya’s request to field 5,000m athletes Michael Kibet and Daniel Simiyu at the World Championships after the athletes failed to meet some of the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) doping requirements.

Athletics Kenya (AK) had hoped that AIU would clear Kibet and Simiyu, who finished first and second during the national trials for the World event programmed to start on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

AK director for competitions Paul Mutwii confirmed on Tuesday that IAAF had communicated, relaying the bad news to the two athletes, who had already been entered compete.

KIMELI AND KROP TO FLY FLAG

Kenya now be represented by Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop, who finished third and fourth respectively, at the Doha event.

While Kibet and Simiyu did the in-competition test several times, they did not meet the required three out-of- competition tests that are mandatory for all athletes.

The regulations require those hoping to compete at the World Championships to have undergone three out-of-competition and one in-competition doping tests.

Notably, the three out-of-competition for both urine and blood must include at least one Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) test and one Erythropoietin (Epo) test.

All such tests are to be conducted not less than three weeks apart and the results recorded in Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

Kibet’s management ESMI Elite Sports Management International expressed its displeasure and regrets on the outcome from the IAAF on their Facebook page.

“It is with great regret that we are forced to announce that Michael Kibet; the 5,000m winner of the Kenyan National Trials for World Championships selection has been denied his position in the Kenyan team for #IAAFWCDoha2019 due to IAAF Rule 15; and not having three "out of competition" tests done prior to departure for Doha.”