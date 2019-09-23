alexa IAAF maintains Russia ban over doping - Daily Nation
IAAF maintains Russia ban over doping

Monday September 23 2019

This file photo taken on February 6, 2017 shows International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe looking on during a press conference following the 208th IAAF Council meeting in Monaco. PHOTO | FILE |  AFP

  • "The council endorsed the strongest recommendation we've probably had from the taskforce that Russia remains suspended," International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe said following a meeting of the body's council in Doha ahead of the World Championships.
AFP
By AFP
DOHA

The IAAF said Monday it would maintain a ban on the Russian athletics federation pending analysis of data from the Russian anti-doping laboratory covering the 2011-2015 period when state-sponsored doping was prevalent.

"The council endorsed the strongest recommendation we've probably had from the taskforce that Russia remains suspended," International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe said following a meeting of the body's council in Doha ahead of the World Championships.

