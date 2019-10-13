INEOS 1:59 Challenge Notebook

By ELIAS MAKORI

DP Ruto leads in support for Eliud

Deputy President William Ruto led other dignitaries and hundreds of Kenyans in cheering Eliud Kipchoge at Prater Park here on Sunday. Ruto was accompanied by governors Stephen Sang (Nandi), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Kenya’s ambassador to Washington Njeru Githae and High Commissioner to London, Manoah Esipisu. “The environment here is carnival. I’ve seen many Kenyans from different parts of Europe and elsewhere. It is my belief that today is a day like no other,” Ruto said. “Kenya being a sporting nation and a great athletics giant, this moment is special.”

Mandago the cheerleader here

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago (above) moved the Kenyan crowd here with his cheerleading skills, leading hundreds of Kenyans along the Hauptallee Avenue in singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs. Mandago, himself a former athlete, said the national government needs to do more to improve sports facilities in the counties. “They should at least complete one major stadium, instead of putting many on hold,” Mandago said as he joined the Kenyan fans in chanting “wakenya msilale, bado mapambano.”

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago drums up support for Eliud Kipchoge during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | ELIAS MAKORI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Great race, poor media operations

