Imali stars again as Mumias meet ends

The second leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County came to a close with top athletes registering mixed results in various events.

Qualyne Kiprop, who trains in Torongo, Baringo County, proved that she could excel in the 1,500m race after missing out in the 10,000m race.

Kiprop won in four minutes, 19.2 seconds ahead of Judith Chepng’etich - who clocked four minutes 21 seconds - while World Cross Country junior champion Beatrice Chebet finished third in four minutes, 23.2 seconds.

“I had prepared for the 10,000m race but I arrived when it had already started and I was forced to compete in the 1,500m. I’m happy with my performance,” said Kiprop.

Chebet said that she was using the race to improve on her speed as she seeks to represent the country once again in the World Championships where she is targeting a medal in 5,000m.

“I have recovered well since March and I participated in the 1,500m race to improve on my speed ahead of the trials,” said Chebet.

In the women’s 10,000m, Irene Kimais ran a brilliant race from behind before accelerating to win. She beat Monica Chirchir to second place while Roselida Jepketer was third.

Kimais, a Kenya Defence Forces officer in Nairobi, spoke of her plans moving forward after the win.

“The race was tough but I was also prepared because I have been training ahead of the KDF Championships where I’m eyeing a place in the podium so that I can qualify for the trials,” said Kimais.

In the women’s 200m, Maximilla Imali won in clocking 24.5 seconds ahead of Maureen Thomas - who timed 25.3 - as Eunice Kadogo settled for third place despite tying with Thomas in 25.3.

Robert Kiprono won the 5,000m after crossing the line in 13 minutes, 41.1 seconds ahead of Alfred Barkach - who clocked 13 minutes, 46.1 seconds while Jacob Rop sealed the podium in 13 minutes, 52.5 seconds.

In the 3,000m women’s steeplechase, Nancy Wanjiru crossed the line first in nine minutes, 42.5 seconds ahead of Betty Kibet who clocked nine minutes, 57.3 seconds as Stella Chepkosgei finished third in 10 minutes, 5.2 seconds.

In the men's category, Stephen Kiplagat won in eight minutes, 42.6 seconds, relegating Geoffrey Kipkemboi and Luke Shatuke into second and third places.

Ivyne Jepkemoi jumped 12.35 metres in the triple jump beating Gloria Mulei (12.23m) to second place while Regina Mulatya (12.01m) was third.

In the men’s 800m, Collins Kipruto was fastest in one minute, 47.9 seconds ahead of Bernard Kipyego who clocked one minute, 48.7 seconds while Daniel Mungut settled for third place in 1:49.1 minutes.