By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech led from gun to tape to win the women's 3,000m steeplechase in a championship record of 8.57.84 here on Monday.

The 2017 champion Emma Coburn of US won silver in a Personal Best of 9:02.35 and Gesa Felicitas Krause bagged the bronze in 9:03.30, a German record.

Chepkoech's win atoned for the blunder that cost her a medal in London 2017.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech celebrates after winning vin the Women's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on September 30, 2019. PHOTO | MUSTAFA ABUMUNES |AFP

The 28-year-old world record holder pulled clear from the field early on and led by around 40 metres at the bell before coasting home in 8min 57.84sec to win gold.

It was a sweet victory for Chepkoech, the dominant force in her event this season.

The win also erased the memory of Chepkoech's 2017 World Championships, when she missed a water jump early in the race and was forced to backtrack to clear it.

That gaffe saw her finish out of the medals in fourth spot as Coburn took gold.