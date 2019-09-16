Inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics starts in Nairobi

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

The first edition of the Africa Deaf Athletes Championships starts on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Ten countries have confirmed participation in the inaugural event organised by the Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya in partnership with Kenya Sports Federation of the Deaf.

Athletes from Ethiopia, Mauritania, Algeria, Uganda, Zanzibar, Mozambique and Botswana have jetted in for the event, with those from Ghana, Libya and Nigeria were expected later Monday and Tuesday.

Day one promises to be action packed with 16 races on the cards, headlined by the men's and women's 10,000 metres finals and 1,500m finals.

Other final events scheduled for the day one are men's discuss and women's long jump.

Athletes competing in the short distance races will be seeking to progress to the finals that will take place on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Most of the event's finals have been scheduled for Friday, before curtains falls on the competition on Saturday with half marathon men and women.

Bernard Banja, the Kenya Deaf Athletics Secretary General said the event will open doors for new athletes to represent their countries in future international races, which include World Deaf Athletics Championships and Deaf Olympic Games.

He backed team Kenya to shine in the competition, saying they had prepared adequately.

“We are happy to host this first ever Africa Deaf Athletes Championships. We have trust in our athletes to give us victory because they have been working hard in training both as individuals and as a team,” said Banja.

Kenya has participated in the 22nd Deaf Olympic Games held in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2013.

Tuesday's programme

9am 10,000m Women Final

9.45am 100m Women Semi-finals

10am 100m Men Semi-finals

10.05am Long Jump Women Final

10.20am 1500m Women Final

10.35am 1500m Men Final

10.40am 110m Hurdles Women Semi-finals

10.50am 10,000m Men Final

11.15am Discuss Men Final

3.30pm 110m Hurdles Men Final

4pm 400m Women Semi-finals

4.15pm 400m Men Semi-finals

4.20pm 4*100m Relay Women Semi-finals