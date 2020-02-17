alexa India's 'Usain Bolt' turns down Olympics trial - Daily Nation
India's 'Usain Bolt' turns down Olympics trial

Monday February 17 2020

In this photo taken on January 31, 2020, Srinivas Gowda, 28, hailing from the Dakshina Kannada district runs alongside his buffalos during 'Kambala', the traditional buffalo racing event, held at Aikala village in Dakshina Kannada district about 30 kms from Mangalore. Indian sports authorities will hold trials for a buffalo jockey dubbed as "Usain Bolt" on social media for his speed after he set a record in a traditional race, officials said February 15. PHOTO | RATHAN BARADY | AFP 

In Summary

  • With a time that equates to running 100m in 9.55 seconds, compared to the retired Bolt's world record of 9.58sec, social media buzz erupted over the chiselled construction worker
  • Kambala is an annual race where racers splash 142m through paddy fields holding a rope attached to two buffaloes, who run ahead of them
AFP
By AFP
NEW DELHI

A buffalo jockey in India has refused to take part in a track and field trial after his record-setting performance in a traditional footrace drew comparisons with Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt.

Srinivas Gowda and his buffaloes ran 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds, setting a record in the annual race known as Kambala in the southern state of Karnataka.

With a time that equates to running 100m in 9.55 seconds, compared to the retired Bolt's world record of 9.58sec, social media buzz erupted over the chiselled construction worker.

But with the Tokyo Olympics looming in July, Gowda politely declined an invitation from India's sports minister to try out at the Sports Authority of India in Bangalore.

"I will not be attending trials at Sports Authority of India. I want to achieve more in Kambala," Gowda, 28, told Indian media.

"Kambala and track events are different and those who have done well in one cannot replicate in the other.

"Many who have achieved in track events have tried Kambala and have not been successful. In Kambala we run on heels whereas in track it is on toes."

Kambala is an annual race where racers splash 142m through paddy fields holding a rope attached to two buffaloes, who run ahead of them.

Many users have noted that the runners are pulled along by the buffaloes, who are lashed together.

"Never in my dream did I think that I would be so famous. The credit should go to my buffaloes," said Gowda.

"I could achieve this only because they cooperated with me."

