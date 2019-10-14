By BERNARD ROTICH

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei made history on Sunday by setting the new women's world marathon record at the Chicago Marathon where she emerged champion in a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds.

The feat saw her erase Britain's Paula Radcliffe's time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

Her world record time not only saw her defend her Chicago Marathon title but also set a new course record reducing Radcliffe's time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.

Here, Nation Sport presents ten things you need to know about the new world marathon record holder.

Date of birth - February 20, 1994

Hometown - Sinon, Kapcherop in Elgeyo Marakwet County

Former school - Tulwa Girls High School, Nandi County

Family - Married to Mathew Mitei and has two children aged six, twins Faith Chepchumba and Brian Kibet

Favourite food - Ugali served with traditional vegetables and fresh milk or mursik

Management - Rosa and Associati

Training camp - Kapsait Athletics Training Camp

Coach - Eric Kimaiyo (former Honolulu Marathon champion)

Marathon debut - Porto Novo Marathon in 2015