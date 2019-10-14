alexa Interesting facts about new world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Interesting facts about new world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei

Monday October 14 2019

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei smiles after winning the women's 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with the World Record on October 13 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO | KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI |

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei smiles after winning the women's 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with the World Record on October 13 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO | KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI |  AFP

In Summary

  • Date of birth - February 20, 1994
  • Marathon debut - Porto Novo Marathon in 2015
  • Favourite food - Ugali served with traditional vegetables and fresh milk or mursik
Advertisement
 
BERNARD ROTICH
By BERNARD ROTICH
More by this Author

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei made history on Sunday by setting the new women's world marathon record at the Chicago Marathon where she emerged champion in a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds.

The feat saw her erase Britain's Paula Radcliffe's time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

Her world record time not only saw her defend her Chicago Marathon title but also set a new course record reducing Radcliffe's time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.

Here, Nation Sport presents ten things you need to know about the new world marathon record holder.

Date of birth - February 20, 1994

Hometown - Sinon, Kapcherop in Elgeyo Marakwet County

Related Stories

Advertisement

Former school - Tulwa Girls High School, Nandi County

Family - Married to Mathew Mitei and has two children aged six, twins Faith Chepchumba and Brian Kibet

Favourite food - Ugali served with traditional vegetables and fresh milk or mursik

Management - Rosa and Associati

Training camp - Kapsait Athletics Training Camp

Coach - Eric Kimaiyo (former Honolulu Marathon champion)

Marathon debut - Porto Novo Marathon in 2015

Personal bests- Marathon: 2:14:04 (World Record) Chicago Marathon 2019, Previous personal best time: 2:18:20 London Marathon 2019, Half Marathon: 1:04:28 Great North Half Marathon 2019

Advertisement