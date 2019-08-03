Cheptai roars to victory in North Rift trials

By BERNARD ROTICH

Former World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai proved that she is still the woman to beat in 5,000m as she coasted home to victory in the Athletics Kenya North Rift Region trials at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale on Saturday.

The athlete, who trains in Iten, stayed at the tail of the pack before coming alive in the last four laps where she led to the tape.

Cheptai crossed the line in 16:08.44 ahead of Beatrice Cheserek who clocked 16:20.14 while Edna Cherotich was third in 16:45.10.

"The race was tough but I gave my best to win. I decided to participate in the 5,000m race because I wanted to gauge my speed as I will be participating in 10,000m race during the National trials," said the athlete, who is back after a year-long maternity break.

"It will be a tough battle because all the good athletes will be competing. I need to put more effort to be in the team that will be selected."

The 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist, Lilian Kasait won 1,500m race where she also said she was working on her speed before the national trials where she will be competing in 5,000m.

"Having qualified for the National trials, I came to participate in the race to gauge my speed ahead of the race," Kasait, who trains in Iten, said.

Kasait crossed the line in 4:22.20 ahead of Nancy Chepkwemoi who timed 4:23.01 while Lydia Njeri clocked 4:24.11 to settle third.

KIPNG'ETICH SHOCKS FIELD

Iten-based Daniel Simiyu timed won the men's 5000m in 13:35.73 ahead of Michael Kibet (13:44.05) while Robert Kiprop was third in 14:04.01.

A form three student at Chewoyet High School in West Pokot, Shadrack Kipng'etich, shocked a huge field after winning the men's 10,000m in 27:53.59.

Bravin Kogei, a student at Kombatich High School, was second in 28:11.69 while Enos Kales settled third in 28:18.36.

Kipng'etich said that he is optimistic that he was going to pull another surprise when he lines up in the 10,000m at the nationals.

The athletes selected will be heading to Nairobi for the national trials at Nyayo Stadium on August 20-22 where Athletics Kenya is expected to select a team that will represent the country at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar next month.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

10,000m women

1. Brilliant Jepkorir (33:46.36), 2. Nancy Jelagat (33:48.14), 3. Gladys Jepkirui (34:40.05)

10,000m men

1. Shadrack Kipng’etich (27:53.59), 2. Bravin Kogei (28:11.69), 3. Enos Kales (28:18.36)

1,500m men

1. Cornelius Kemboi (3:45.36), 2. Stephen Kipkoech (3:46.72), 3. Etyang Kamar (3:49.89)

1,500 women

1. Lilian Kasait (4:22.20), 2. Nancy Chepkemoi (4:23.01), 3. Lydia Njeri (4:24.11)

5,000m women

1. Irene Cheptai (16:08.44), 2. Beatrice Chesrek (16:20.14), 3. Edna Cherotich (16:45.10)

5,000m men