alexa Fraser-Pryce wins ninth world title in relay - Daily Nation
Fraser-Pryce wins ninth world title in relay

Saturday October 5 2019

From left: Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Natalliah Whyte, Shericka Jackson and Jonielle Smith celebrate after winning the Women's 4x100m Relay final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 5, 2019. PHOTO | JEWEL SAMAD | AFP

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
DOHA

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce secured her ninth world title on Saturday in Doha as Jamaica won the 4x100 metres relay.

The 32-year-old, who won her fourth world 100m title last Sunday, ran a storming second leg to put Jamaica firmly in the driving seat.

Shericka Jackson had a big enough lead to breach the line in 41.44 seconds with Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith anchoring her team to the silver (41.85sec).

For Asher-Smith, it completed a superb championships as she also took silver in the 100m.

Defending champions the United States rounded off an underwhelming championships for their 100/200m women sprinters, taking bronze in 42.10sec.

