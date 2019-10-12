By BERNARD ROTICH

It was song and dance at Kapsisiywa village, Nandi County on Saturday after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours.

Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich said that she was elated at her son’s achievement thanking God for the strength he gave him.

“My son has done the whole world proud and just like anyone else I’m so excited. He used to work hard in training waking up very early in the morning and going for his build up,” said Janet.

It was Kipchoge's second attempt after failing by 26 seconds in Monza, Italy in 2017.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich watches the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at their home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP

“When he won in Berlin Marathon last year, I knew there were a lot of things for him to achieve and indeed he has done it today. I’m so happy for him,” said Janet at her home in Kapsisiywa.

Friends, fans and family converged at Kipchoge's village home to watch Kipchoge defy all odds to finish the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich (right) is congratulated by neighbours after her son emerged victorious in INEOS 1:59 Challenge at their home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP

And Janet Rotich can't wait to welcome her son back.