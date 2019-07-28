Jeruto, Sawe shine as Central Rift picks team for nationals

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

World Under-18 800m silver medallist Lydia Jeruto ran a brilliant race to win the 5,000m race during the Central Rift Athletics Kenya Regional trials ahead of the national trials next month in preparations for the World Championships.

The Torongo-based athlete beat a strong field while running from behind before increasing her pace in the last lap to cut the tape in 16 minutes, 27.3 seconds ahead of Judith Jepng’etich who clocked 16 minutes and 36.4 seconds while Immaculate Chepkurui came third in 17 minutes, 6.5 seconds.

Jeruto said she is looking forward to represent Kenya in the 5,000m race.

“I had done good preparations and I’m happy I won the race. I will be eyeing a slot in team Kenya where I want to represent my country for the first time in the senior category in the global event,” said Jeruto.

She will be battling it out with other experienced athletes at the national trials slated for August 20-22 ahead of the World Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar in September and October.

In the 10,000m race, Josphat Kipchirchir - who is fresh from finishing second in the Olde 10km race in France - took the lead and cut the tape in 29 minutes, 8.2 seconds ahead of Cosmas Birech who timed 29 minutes, 34.07 seconds as Gilbert Kimunyan sealed the podium in 29 minutes and 39.01 seconds.

Kipchirchir - who trains in Mosoriot, Nandi County - said that he wants to represent Kenya at the global event for the first time.

“I’m really working hard on the long distance race and I will be eyeing a slot in the team for my first time. I know the race will be competitive but I will be training hard ahead of the trials,” the athlete added.

In the women’s 10,000m race Roselida Jepketer from Kapsabet, Nandi County shook off a competitive field to win in 34 minutes and 5.14 seconds ahead of Faith Ling’aa who clocked 34 minutes and 45.50 seconds while Lydia Simiyu finished third position in 35 minutes, 0.5 seconds.

Former world junior 1,500m champion Jonathan Sawe and Qualine Kiprop registered wins in the 1,500m.

In a hotly contested race, Sawe’s sprint finish saved him from a crowded field with world beaters like Justus Soget, Isaac Kipkoech among others eyeing the title.

Sawe cut the tape in three minutes and 48.5 seconds ahead of Kipkoech who clocked three minutes, 49.1 seconds while Soget sealed the podium in three minutes, 49.4 seconds.

Qualine Kiprop won the 1,500m title in four minutes and 22.5 seconds ahead of US-based Viola Lagat who ran in four minutes and 27.5 seconds while Josephine Wanjiku was third in four minutes and 33 seconds.

The North Rift Athletics Kenya trials will be held on Saturday after which the region will select the team to represent it at the national trials later next month.

Central Rift Athletics Kenya selected results

10,000m women

1. Roselida Jepketer- 34:05.14

2. Faith Ling’aa- 34:45.50

3. Lydia Simiyu- 35:00.50

10,000m men

1. Josephat Kipchirchir- 29:08.2

2. Cosmas Birech- 29:34.07

3. Gilbert Kimunyan- 29:39.01

1,500m women

1. Qualine Kiprop – 4:22.5

2. Viola Lagat-4:27.5

3. Josephine Wanjiku- 4:33.0

1,500m men

1. Jonathan Sawe- 3:48.5

2. Isaac Kipkoech- 3:49.1

3. Justus Soget- 3:49.4

100m women

1. Milly Kiprop- 13:37

2. Mildred Mapesa- 13:57

3. Joyline Kurgat- 14:02

100m men

1. Hassan Likhula- 10:07

2. Jacob Sifalas- 11:00

3. Laban Simotwo- 11:02

5,000m women

1. Lydia Jeruto- 16:27.3

2. Judith Jepngetich- 16:36.4