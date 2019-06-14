Jeruto smashes Oslo Diamond League steeplechase record

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Former World Youth 2,000m steeplechase champion Norah Jeruto stormed to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase race during the Oslo Diamond League in Norway on Thursday.

The athlete, who clocked a world leading time and meeting record of 9:03.71, ran a brilliant race tracking world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech before unleashing a deadly kick in the last 50m to cross the line first.

Chepkoech settled for second place after timing 9:04.30 while former world championship Hyvin Kiyeng finished third after clocking 9:07.56.

Kiyeng managed to pass the world champion Emma Coburn after the last water jump to secure fourth place in 9:08.42.

Chepkoech started dictating the pace of the race after four laps when the pacemaker dropped with Jeruto hanging on in second position before her decisive move on the home stretch that left her rivals gasping in her wake.

According to Jeruto, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, she had done good preparations and was not surprised with the win.

“I’m happy to have won my first race this season. I had done good preparations because I knew we were going to compete with the best athletes in the world,” Jeruto told Nation Sport on phone from Norway.

She further said that she was using the Diamond League races as part of her preparations for the World Championships slated for September and October in Qatar, Doha.

“I have been preparing for the World Championships where I’m eyeing a podium finish and the Diamond League races are part of my build-up for the task ahead,” she said.