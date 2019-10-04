Julius Yego gears up for title assault

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

The 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego takes to the field in the qualification round of men's javelin at 4.30pm on Saturday, seeking to reclaim the title he won four years ago in Beijing.

On that occasion, Yego threw 92.72m to be declared the world champion and Yego, who is also Team Kenya captain at the 2019 World Championships, is again hoping to lead from the front.

Yego has said his immediate target is to hit the qualifying mark of 83m as he launches his title campaign in his fourth appearance at the global championship.

"I am eager to get to stadium and to get started. On Saturday (today) I will compete in the opening round and I hope I get my technique right, and to hit the qualifying mark of 83 metres and to give it my best come the final on Sunday," the athlete, popularly known as 'YouTube Man' said.

Yego, who is the African and Commonwealth Games record holder and a personal best of 92.72m, comes up against defending champion Johanes Veter from Germany who has a personal best of 94.44 metres, and European silver medallist Andreas Hofmann who has won two IAAF Diamond League meetings this season in Monaco and Shanghai.

ROHLER IN THE MIX

The other athlete to watch out for is Olympic and European champion Thomas Rohler from Germany who has thrown a season best distance of 86.99.

Yego told Nation Sport he is happy with Kenya's performance so far in the championship.

"People will say we did not get medals in some races but if you look at the performance of our athletes, you will agree they did their best. Look at women's 10,000m final where our athletes ran their personal best times and you will appreciate their performance. Of course there can only be one winner," Yego said.

"Look at men's 400 metres, we have someone in the final for the first time, and we hope Emmanuel (Korir) will do well. Who knows, he may just win it," Yego, who finished fourth in the javelin at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, added.