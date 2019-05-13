Kaberia leads AK and Nock officials on tour of Japan

By ELIAS MAKORI

IN YOKOHAMA

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, along with Kenya’s Olympics and athletics officials arrived in the Japanese city of Kurume Monday to inspect facilities for Kenya’s pre-Olympic training camp.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said they would be in Kurume for the better part of this week and are due to meet with the city’s mayor on Tuesday before visiting the volleyball stadium.

About two years ago, Kenya and Kurume signed a partnership that would see the Kenyan Olympic team spend some time in this city, which lies on Kyushu Island in Fukuoka Prefecture (province), ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kaberia and Mutuku are accompanied on the tour by, among others, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, Kenya’s ambassador to Japan Solomon Maina and former world marathon champion Douglas Wakiihuri who spent most of his running career in Japan.