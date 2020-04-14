Kamworor: Fourth world title just a dream deferred

By AYUMBA AYODI

Geoffrey Kamworor’s dream of sealing a fourth World Half Marathon crown is still alive despite coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted sports activities globally.

Coronavirus pandemic might have delayed Kamworor’s plans of achieving his goal after the championship was postponed from March 29 to October 17 in Gdynia, Poland but the 27-year-old is leaving nothing to chance.

Although the intensity of his training has reduced following government regulations aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, Kamworor is using all the tricks in the book to keep himself fit in readiness for any eventuality.

“As it looks, this year will have few activities, especially the long distance races,” said Kamworor, who runs for 20 kilometres daily in Eldoret in addition to working out on the treadmill.

“I have been reduced to that and there is nothing someone can do especially when the world is battling to stay safe from coronavirus,” the current World Half Marathon record holder said.

He reckons the current situation has instilled in athletes a strong sense of discipline, forcing them to change their training regimes.

“No one is pushing anyone, especially with no group training. It’s self-initiative now,” explained Kamworor, who also warned that the month of October isn’t far away as many would like to think.

After defending his World Half Marathon title, LKamworor will shift his focus to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. “In was focused on running the 10,000 metres before the Summer Games were postponed, but I can only wait to see how 2021 will unravel before making a decision. The only thing I know is that I will be in Tokyo, God willing,” said Kamworor.

Kamworor, the 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist, has also won the World Cross Country Championships. He finished 11th in 10,000m during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Kamworor and World half bronze medallist Pauline Kaveke will lead Team Kenya at the 24th edition of the World Half Marathon.

Kamworor is in the men’s team of five that includes Kibiwott Kandie, who won the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon on February 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

Before Kandie won in RAK, he had stunned Kamworor to hand Kenya Defence Forces its first National Cross Country title in 17 years on February 15 at the Ngong racecourse.

Kamworor sealed his hat-trick of titles with victory in Valencia, Spain in 2018, beating Kenyan-born Bahraini Abraham Naibei Cheroben and Eritrean Aron Kifle to second and third places respectively.

Kamworor hold personal best of 58min, 01sec when he set a new World Half Marathon record in Copenhagen on September 15, last year.