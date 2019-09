Geoffrey Kamworor of National Police Service crosses the finishing line during Athletics Kenya Nationals Athletics Championship men's 10,000 metres final at Nyayo National Stadium on on August 21, 2019. Kamworor won in in 27 minutes and 24.76 seconds, Rhonex Kipruto was second in 27:26.34 while Rodgers Kwemoi came third in 27:26.92. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP