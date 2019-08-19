Kamworor to warm up for New York in National Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor will use the 10,000m race during the National Championships as part of his preparation for New York City Marathon and not Doha World Championships.

Athletics Kenya will use the National Championships starting Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium to select the men and women’s 10,000m team for the World Championships slated from September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

However, the trials for the rest of the races for the World Championships will be staged September 12-13 at the same venue.

“My focus is not at the World Championships but New York Marathon. I will just compete at the National Championships to represent the Kenya Police team then focus on marathon,” said Kamworor, the three-time World Half Marathon champion.

Kamworor, who won in New York City on his second appearance in 2017, said he wants to make his fourth appearance this year memorable. This year’s New York City Marathon goes down on November 3 in the American city.

The 10,000m race during the trials for the World Championships is now wide open with the 10,000m trio for the African Games Paul Tanui, the 2008 Beijing Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist Edwin Soi and Charles Mneria all in contention.

However, these seasoned athletes face a big threat from upcoming talents that comprises World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto and World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka.

Tanui, who has won bronze medals from three previous World events in 2013 Moscow, 2015 Beijing and 2017 London, is yearning for a better upgrade in Doha. “I have learnt from my mistakes and for sure want that gold medal in Doha,” said Tanui, 29.

“Morocco will just be part of my preparations for the Doha event but first things first I need to scale the hurdle at the trials that are the most competitive,” said Tanui, who is eying his fifth appearance at the world event. "I have always appreciated what I get but I want victory in Doha."

Soi, who last represented Kenya at the 2012 World Indoor Championships, where he won bronze in 3,000m, is ready to return with a bang.

“I still have the endurance and speed for track, having shelved my plans for marathon,” said Soi, 33. “Qualifying for Doha will be important to me but I am happy to see youngsters like Rhonex and Waithaka coming through.”

AK executive committee member, Barnaba Korir said those headed for the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, are free to try their luck before they depart.