Kamworor warms up for NYC in Copenhagen

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who will not be in Kenya’s team to the IAAF World Championships, has set his sights on the road with Sunday’s Copenhagen Half Marathon the next assignment.

Kamworor, who has been training in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, is optimistic that he is in good shape to strike in the Danish capital.

The “man of all seasons” – a former multiple national 10,000 metres and cross country champion - will be using Sunday’s race as part of his training as he seeks to return to the New York City Marathon in November.

“I have prepared adequately and I will be running on Sunday to see how my body reacts in the 21km race.

“The results will give me the way forward on how I will train in the remaining part of my programme,” said Kamworor, who is a training partner of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Kamworor expects a fast race and will be chasing his personal best time over the 21-kilometre distance, his current best time being 58:54 clocked in 2013.

Advertisement

Kamworor, who won in New York City on his second appearance in 2017, said he wants to make his fourth appearance this year memorable despite the stiff competition expected from the Ethiopians.

This year’s New York City Marathon will be run on November 3 in USA. Last year, Kamworor settled for third position after he was edged out by Ethiopians Lelisa Desisa (2:05:59) and Shura Kitata (2:06:01) who took first and second positions.

Kamworor has also designed his own shoe which he will run in on Sunday for the first time, expecting “better performance.”

“I designed a shoe made by Nike and I will be using it for the first time on Sunday. I have tried it before and enjoyed the feeling and I hope it will bring good results after the race,” said Kamworor.

Kamowor is skipping this years’ World Championships on the track to focus on the New York Marathon.