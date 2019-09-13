Kasait explodes to punch Doha ticket

Kasait, the 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist, will be making her maiden appearance at the World Championships

National champion Sheila Chelagat settled third to seal the last place in the 5,000m team

Former Africa 5,000m champion Margaret Chelimo came second in 15:.46.65

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

African Games 5,000m champion Lilian Kasait employed an explosive kick in the last 400m to win women's 5,000m race to qualify for the World Championships due September 27 to October 6 in Doha.

Kasait timed 15 minutes and 43.55 seconds to win beating former Africa 5,000m champion Margaret Chelimo to second place in 15:.46.65.

National champion Sheila Chelagat settled third to seal the last place in the 5,000m team.

The trio will join defending World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri in the race. Obiri, who is the Olympic 5,000m silver medallist, will double up in 10,000m.

"I wanted to test my final kick in the last 400m and it came out well," said Kasait. "We have a strong team capable of defending the title."

Kasait, the 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist, will be making her maiden appearance at the World Championships.

Advertisement