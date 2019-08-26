By AYUMBA AYODI

The 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait way laid the field on Monday to win the African Games women’s 5,000m crown in Rabat, Morocco.

Kasait, the 2014 World Under-20 3,000m silver medallist, romped home in 15 minutes and 33.63 seconds to triumph, beating the Ethiopian duo of Hawi Feysa Gejia and Alemitu Tariku in 15:33.99 and 15:37.15 respectively.

Another Kenyan Lydia Jeruto came in sixth in 15:43.56.

It was Kenya’s second gold medal at the African Games, coming minutes after Benjamin Kigen claimed victory in men’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Kenya finished the day with seven medals overall; two gold, two silver and three bronze.

In the other event, National triple jump champion and record holder Gloria Mulei finished fifth in women’s triple jump after scaling 13m, shying away from het national record by 0.05m.

Nigerian Grace Chinonyelum jumped 13.75m to win the Africa title beating home jumper Jamaa Chnaik, who settled for silver in 13.69m, with South African Zinzi Chabangu managing 13.59 for bronze.

Earlier, Abel Kipsang won his 800m heat to storm the semi-final alongside teammate Cornelius Tuwei, who came in second in his heat.

Their colleague, Nicholas Kiplangat fell on the way alongside their women counterpart Eglay Nalyanya and Naomi Jerop after failed the test in the 800m race. Nelly Jepkosgei failed to start the race.

Kipsang won the third heat in 1:48.34 to qualify for the semi-finals planned for Tuesday, beating Moroccan Nabil Oussama (1:48.48) and Salim Mayanja (1:48.54) respectively.