Kasarani Stadium to be closed for renovations

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The iconic Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani will be closed partially in the next two weeks to allow renovations for the World Athletics Continental Tour and World Under-20 Championships.

The inaugural World Continental Tour comes on May 2 while the World Under-20 Championships are due July 7 to 12 at the 60,000-seater arena.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed confirmed that close to 30 countries including United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Austria and France have confirmed participating in the junior event.

Amina also moved to assure countries coming for the two events that the Kenyan government, World Athletics and World Health Organisation (WHO) are in constant touch concerning the coronavirus threat.

Amina, who was accompanied by World Under-20 Championships Chief Executive Officer, Mike Rabar and Athletics Kenya president, Jackson Tuwei was speaking during the launch of the World Under-20 logo at Trademark Hotel, Nairobi.

“We want to make sure that Kasarani is ready for the Continental Tour event that will act as a dry run for World Under-20,”said Amina adding that works at Nyayo National Stadium is almost reaching completion and should be ready to host Beyond Zero Marathon on Sunday.

Amina said minor renovations at Kenyatta University Athletes’ Village for the World Under-20, will start at the end of April immediately the varsity management hands over the facility to the Local Organising Committee.

“There will be minimal renovation at the Athletes' Village and Kasarani since the facilities are still in great shape having hosted the athletes for the 2017 World Under-18 Championships,” noted Amina.

“We are in constant in conversation with World Athletics and WHO over the coronavirus situation hence there should be no worries. They have assured us that the two events will proceed as scheduled," Amina assured diplomats, ambassadors and other representatives from foreign countries who were also present. “They should be ready for a world class treatment and championships.”

Amina explained that the 2020 World Under-20 Championships logo was picked by President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying it resonates well with Kenyan athletes and the national flag colours.

Rabar said the track at Kenyatta University will be laid in two weeks since the glue that had made it impossible for work to continue was on its way.

“The budget was approved sometimes back and the rehabilitation at the tracks, seating area, ablution and media centre at Kasarani should start,” said Rabar.

Rabar said Germany, Austria and Spain sent advance parties ahead of the World Under-20 event and have already booked their places at the Athletes’ Village with most preferring Nyayo Hostels.