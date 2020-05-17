Kasarani to host delayed Continental Tour, World U-20 meets

By AYUMBA AYODI

The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani will host both the World Athletics Continental Tour and the World Under-20 Championships.

Nairobi Athletics Meeting, one of the eight legs in the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour, will be held on September 26 this year, having been postponed from May 2 due to the novel coronavirus.

The World Under-20 Championships was planned for July 7-12 this year, but World Athletics rescheduled it for a later date that will be decided in the course of next week.

Athletics Kenya (AK) was rooting for the Continental Tour to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium but on condition that a new tartan track is laid at the 30,000-seater arena. AK had also proposed that the world junior event remains at Kasarani Stadium.

Sports Kenya Director-General Pius Metto has said that laying of a new track at the Nyayo National Stadium is not part of their immediate plans since it wasn’t included in the original budget for the renovation of the facility which is underway.

NEW TRACK TO BE BUILT LATER

However, he said there are plans to lay a new and modern track at the Nyayo Stadium for future international assignments.

Metto said the refurbishment of the main arena and swimming pool at Nyayo will be completed in two weeks before the venue is officially opened.

“The original plan was to have both the Continental Tour and World Under-20 Championships at Kasarani. It will be wise to stick to that,” Metto explained after Sports Kenya board and officials from the Ministry of Public Works held a meeting before touring Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

“We are focused on completing the phases that had been tendered for from the beginning first. Laying of a new track at Nyayo will need proper procedure and consultations with Athletics Kenya among other experts,” Metto said.