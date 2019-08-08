'Keep away from drugs,' KDF official urges local athletes

By AYUMBA AYODI

The Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lieutenant General Robert Kibochi has advised sportsmen and women from the military to stay away from performance-enhancing drugs.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi, Kibochi said the military personnel have for a long time been known to excel in sports by competing clean, adding that taking shortcuts demeans the whole purpose of competitions.

“Let us compete clean and avoid being penalised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), Athletes Integrity Unit and any other doping agency for having cheated in competition,” said Kibochi.

Kibochi was speaking at Kenya Defence Headquarters in Nairobi when he presented the national flag to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) contingent that will participate in the upcoming East Africa Community (EAC) Military Games and Cultural events from August 11 to 24 in Nairobi.

At hand to receive the flag was the team’s head of delegation Brigadier Stephen Radina.

Kibochi urged the team to strive to retain the overall title.

He said athletes should do everything to maintain the high standards of discipline, professionalism and dedication to duty throughout the event in order to attain exemplary performance.

“You exhibited that you are a force to reckon with when the games were held last in 2017 in Burundi and I expect similar laudable performance this year,” said Kibochi.

The championships will be staged at three venues in Nairobi - at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Kenya School of Monetary Studies, and Kahawa Garrison.

The ceremony was also attended by Kenya Army Lieutenant General Walter Koipaton, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces, Personnel and Logistics Major General Fatuma Ahmed, senior military officers, officers and services members.

Kenya won four gold medals during the 2017 championships in Burundi.

Kenya will be seeking to defend men’s football and cross country titles as well as women’s volleyball and netball trophies. They will also be out to defend both the men and women’s cross country titles in athletics.

The only sport in which Kenya lost in the 2017 championships is men’s basketball, but Radina has backed his charges to deliver, saying the players have set their sights on victory.