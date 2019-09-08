Kemboi, Chepkemoi triumph in Kaptagat race

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Locals Daniel Kemboi and Joyce Chepkemoi emerged the new champions of the second edition of Kaptagat Half Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday.

The race, which attracted a good number of athletes, was held under the theme ‘Sports for Conservation’ and the proceeds will be used to conserve Kaptagat Forest, which is part of the Cherangany water tower.

Kemboi ran a tactical race from behind in a pack of about 20 athletes, before increasing his pace in the last few kilometers to win the race in 63:08.

The athlete said that he had done good preparations and training with the best marathoners gave him more courage to beat the competitive field.

"I'm happy I managed to beat very strong athletes. Kaptagat is just like Iten where everyone is an athlete and it's very competitive," said Kemboi.

Athletes battle it out during the Kaptagat Forest Half Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on September 08, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertisement

"My training mate Philemon Rono won the race last year and I was there cheering him. I decided to participate this year and happy with the outcome," said the athlete.

Albert Kangogo came in second position after running in 63:12, while Micah Chesire sealed the podium three in 63:45.

Joyce Chepkemoi on her way to victory during the Kaptagat Forest Half Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on September 08, 2019. She clocked 1:14:10. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the women’s category, Kapsabet-based Joyce Chepkemoi took an early lead to win the race in 74:10.

Judith Korir emerged second clocking 74:34, while Agnes Kemboi settled for third position after timing 75:25.

According to Chepkemoi, she wanted to win the race after missing narrowly last year where she was beaten to the third position.

Athletes battle it out during the Kaptagat Forest Half Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on September 08, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"After emerging third last year, I went back to more training because I knew the course and I'm happy my hard work paid off today," said the athlete.

Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who is the race ambassador, said that he was happy to see many local races.

"The second edition was attended well by the athletes and I'm happy that it's helping to nurture their talents. You have to start somewhere before emerging a world beater in athletics," explained Kamworor.

SELECTED RESULTS

21KM men

1. Daniel Kemboi 63:08

2. Albert Kangogo 63:12

3. Micah Chesire 63:45

4. Jonathan Biwott 64:07

5. Charles Kiptum 64:31

21km Women

1. Joyce Chepkemoi 74:10

2. Judith Korir 74:34

3. Agnes Kemboi 75:25

4. Caroline Jepchirchir 75:57