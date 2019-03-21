 'Doctors told me I basically died' - Jamaican athlete on 'scary' collapse - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

'Doctors told me I basically died' - Jamaican athlete on 'scary' collapse

Thursday March 21 2019

From left: Britain's Mo Farah, Jamaica's Kemoy Campbell and Eritrea's Goitom Kifle compete in the men's 5000m Round 1 during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 17, 2016. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |

From left: Britain's Mo Farah, Jamaica's Kemoy Campbell and Eritrea's Goitom Kifle compete in the men's 5000m Round 1 during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 17, 2016. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |  AFP

In Summary

  • The 28-year-old was acting as pacemaker in the men's 3,000m when he fell into the infield and had to be given medical attention by the side of the track.
Advertisement
 
By BBC SPORT
More by this Author

Jamaican athlete Kemoy Campbell was told by doctors he had "died" after collapsing on the track during February's Millrose Games in New York.

The 28-year-old was acting as pacemaker in the men's 3,000m when he fell into the infield and had to be given medical attention by the side of the track.

"I have no recollection of it," he told BBC World Service.

"The doctors said my heart stopped and I basically died. It was a scary moment for me."

Campbell spent 17 days in hospital and had a procedure to implant an internal defibrillator (ICD). He added that despite "numerous tests" doctors were unable to deduce the cause of the heart failure.

"When I woke up it was Monday morning (two days after the race) and I was in hospital," he added.

Related Content

"I didn't know where I was and how I got there. It was scary to know I missed almost a whole two days and couldn't recall what happened."

A donation page has been set up by his girlfriend, and sponsors Reebok have given him $50,000 (£38,000, Sh5 million) to help with the "hefty" medical bill he expects to receive, as he had no medical insurance.

Regarding his future, he added: "In my mind I should be back on the track. Doctors say I should take some time off then do some tests, then maybe I can start slowly and build back up.

"If I can't, it'll be the end of my career."

Related Stories

Thu Feb 28 07:55:09 EAT 2019

Jamaican athlete leaves hospital two weeks after collapse

He was released from hospital on Tuesday.

Advertisement