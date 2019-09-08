Kenya's Brigid Kosgei makes history in UK

By BERNARD ROTICH

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei on Sunday set a new half marathon world record during the Great North Run to take the women's race in 1:04:28.

Birton Mo Farah won the elite men's race for a record sixth successive time.

Kosgei broke the world record time of 1:04:51 currently held by compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei, which she clocked during the Valencia Half Marathon in 2017.

Kosgei led a Kenyan clean sweep with Magdalene Masai emerging second after running in 67:36, while her elder sister Linet Masai sealed the podium places in 67:44.

New York Marathon champion Mary Keitany, who is also the women’s only world record holder in marathon, came a distant fourth after clocking 67:58.

Kosgei improved her performance after emerging second last year when she clocked 67:52 behind the winner Vivian Cheruiyot, who won the race in 67:43.

In April, she ran a brilliant race to win London Marathon title after beating a strong field before winning in 2:18:20 ahead of her compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot, who clocked 2:20:14 as Ethiopia’s Roza Dereje finished third in 2:20:51. Keitany managed to settle for fifth position clocking 2:20:58.

She has also won six of her 10 marathons and various half marathons and races since she started her career.