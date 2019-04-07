Kenya's Kipserem breaks course record in Rotterdam

By BENARD ROTICH

Kenya's Marius Kipserem on Sunday won the Rotterdam Marathon in a course record of 2:04:10 in the Netherlands.

Kipserem slashed 17 seconds from the previous record of 2:04:27 set in 2009 by Duncan Kibet.

He finished ahead of Turkey’s Kaan Kigen, who clocked 2:05:26, while another Kenyan Emmanuel Saina sealed the podium three in 2:05:42.

Kipserem, who ran a brilliant race, broke from the leading park after 30km when the pacemakers dropped with his training mate Emmanuel Saina, Abdi Negeeye from the Netherlands and Kaan Kigen in tow.

Saina and Kipserem later opened a gap that made it hard for the chasing group to close, before Kipserem increased his pace dropping Saina in the 37km mark.

Kipserem took the lead controlling his pace in the remaining five kilometres, before cutting the tape reducing the course record time previously held by Duncan Kibet since 2009.

The athlete, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County in an earlier interview with Nation Sport said that he wanted to reclaim the title, which slipped from him last year after Kenneth Kipkemoi won the race.

“I will be looking forward to win the race again this year after missing the title last year. It’s a course that I know and I will be looking forward to a good run,” said Kipserem before flying out of the country.