Kenya's Wangari wins LA Marathon

Kenya’s Margaret Wangari sealed a double in just three months after she won the 35th edition of Los Angeles Marathon in a personal best of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 58 seconds on Sunday.

Wangari, who claimed victory in Honolulu in her marathon debut on December 8 last year in 2:31:10, broke away from Ethiopia’s Almaz Negede with almost 12 kilometres to go and never looked back.

The 33-year-old Wangari’s victory ended Ethiopia’s dominance over the last two years, with Askale Marachi and Sule Gedo winning in 2019 and 2018 after Kenya’s Hellen Jepkurgat won in 2017.

“The course looked great even though the weather was cold. What a good way to celebrate with the victory coming on the International Women’s Day,” said Wangari.

Negede came in second with a massive three minutes off the pace in 2:32:28 as another Kenyan, Jane Kibii clocked 2:36:04 for third.

However, Wangari’s colleagues in the men’s race were not so lucky after John Langat, who had gone toe-to-toe with marathon debutante Bayelign Teshager from Ethiopia in the last seven kilometres, caved in.

The 20-year-old Teshager, coached by Ethiopian great Meseret Defar, would end Kenya’s six-year dominance with the third fastest time on the course- 2:08:26.

Langat came in 17 second later and in second place in 2:08:43, with compatriot Wilson Kwambai claiming the last podium place in 2:09:16. Kenyans took all the top 10 places save for first place.

The 2017 winner Elisha Barno came in ninth in 2:15:15

Men’s results

1. Bayelign Teshager (Eth) 2:08:26

2. John Langat (Ken) 2:08:43

3. Wilson Kwambai Chebet (Ken) 2:09:16

4. Michael Chege (ken) 2:09:29

5. Lani Rutto (Ken) 2:10:06

6. Denis Chirchir (Ken) 2:11:22

7. Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich (Ken) 2:14:13

8. Emmanuel Ngatuny (2:14:48)

9. Elisha Barno (Ken) 2:15:15

10. Jackson Kemboi (Ken) 2:15:33