Olympic hopefuls warned against overindulgence

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat and his executive have implored Olympic hopefuls to embrace “active rest” during the festive period to avoid loss of form.

In their Christmas and New Year’s message, the Olympic committee’s executive said they were happy with their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics that will run from July 24 to August 9.

“We know that quite a number of our athletes during this holiday period will be on active rest due to the busy session right from January. We call upon all them as they celebrate this season to spread the cheer and joy of this period,” NOC-K said in a statement signed by secretary general Francis Mutuku and issued on Tuesday.

CRITICAL ELEMENT

“The athletes will hopefully be amongst family, friends and neighbours. This is their immediate area of influence and spreading the great values of sports. They shall start engaging families, neighbourhoods and communities positively,” the statement added.

NOC-K also called upon the athletes have to “encourage as many youngsters as possible to take up sports and well balanced lives in which active lifestyle becomes a critical element.”

“We wish all Kenyan athletes a great period as they take what is no doubt a deserved short break to travel, rest and spend time away from the very competitive environment they have spent in 2019,” the NOC-K statement added.

The NOC-K executives said they have set in place “various foundational elements” in preparation for the Olympics.

“In the year, we launched the Road to Tokyo 2020 in July which was by then 365 days to the event,” the statement read. “We have supported athletes and teams through the qualification competitions and continue doing so until they participate or reach their furthest point.

“We have put together our Management team by appointing the Chef De Mission, Deputies and General Team Managers. The first management meetings were held and items deliberated already being acted on.

“Our representatives have attended the preparatory meetings in Tokyo and Zanzibar. We have complied with the set time-lines and presented our budget to Government together with our plan of actions. We have set in motion what will believe is the right machinery to delivery successful preparation and participation of Team Kenya to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.”

PREPARING FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni is Team Kenya’s Chef De Mission with Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi branch chairman Barnabas Korir the General Team Manager to the Tokyo Games.

NOC-K called upon all Kenyans to support every athlete and team preparing for qualifications and eventual participation in the Olympics.