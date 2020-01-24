By VICTOR OTIENO

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed is confident preparations for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships slated for July in Nairobi will conclude in good time.

This is despite the delay in laying of the track at Kenyatta University's (KU) sports complex that will serve as warm-up venue for athletes taking part in the competition.

The competition is set for July 7-12 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, while KU will be residing place for the athletes.

On Friday, CS Amina Mohamed, Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, the event's Local Organising Committee led by Chief Executive Officer Mike Rabar inspected the KU facility, in readiness for the event.

Amina said renovation of Kasarani and KU will be completed by May.

"Majority of the facility is still in good shape, so it does not require much work. Renovation at Kasarani will take longer but by end of May we should see good progress," said Amina.

But, of concern is the laying of the track at KU that should be used for warming up by the athletes, since progress has been slow. Tarmac has only been laid on a small section of the ground that has tall grass.