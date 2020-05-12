By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The new date for the Nairobi Athletics Meeting, the first leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour that had been scheduled for May 2, will be known on Tuesday.

World Athletics postponed the meeting as most countries were fighting to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The global athletics body will make an announcement regarding its rescheduled calendar for the last quarter of 2020.

Race Director Barnaba Korir on Monday said that the exact dates of Nairobi Athletics Meeting and other nine races planned for other cities globally will be announced later depending on other athletics events planned to be held in the same month.

“The new date is likely to be early October, considering that the last quarter of the year will be clogged with events that had been postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Korir, adding that most Diamond League events will be held after the Nairobi Tour.

Korir said his team has been holding virtual meetings every fortnight with World Athletics Continental Tour Director Pierce O’callaghan and directors of the other nine others events and they are excited about the tour which promises to be a big success.

Korir said the Local Organising Committee of Nairobi Athletics Meeting has also been meeting weekly to plan for the Nairobi race.

Advertisement

He pointed out that Local Organising Committee has also received support from Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports. Both bodies have seconded people to the committee.

“Potential sponsors are excited and eager to learn about the new dates. It’s our hope that Covid-19 will have been controlled, with no threats to participants,” Korir explained, noting that top athletes from Uganda and Ethiopia have inquired about the event.

Three other Gold Label Continental Tour meetings were slated for the month of May but have since been postponed. They are are Tokyo Seiko Golden Grand Prix (May 10) in Japan, Nanjing Continental Tour Meeting (May 13) in China and 59th Ostrava Golden Spike Ostrava (May 22) in the Czech Republic.

ANNUAL SERIES

The World Athletics Continental Tour is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions that was formed by World Athletics last year.

The Tour forms the second tier of international one-day meetings After the Diamond League and will feature 200m, 3,000m steeplechase, discus, hammer and triple jump.

These events have been removed from the Diamond League from 2020, with Nairobi hosting the first leg of the inaugural season this year.

Five races in the Diamond League Series that were planned in April and May have also been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. They are Doha, Shanghai, Stockholm, Rome and Rabat.

World Athletics is also likely to announce the dates for the Nairobi World Under-20 Championships, that was postponed from July 7-12 this year to a later date.

With most events that have been postponed likely to start in October this year, the world junior event is likely to be pushed to next year, just like the Tokyo Olympic Games, so as to allow the athletes time to prepare well.

“Regardless of the new dates, we are happy that the World Athletics has assured Kenya that the Continental Tour and World Under-20 events will still be held in Nairobi,” said Korir, who is also a director in charge of the youth and development at Athletics Kenya.

Korir had implored on World Athletics to consider allowing those who will have surpassed their age limit to compete if the event is pushed to next year.